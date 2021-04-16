NHL: Stephen Stamkus has been on the long-hit list to miss at least 10 matches

Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:28 p.m.

(Update : Friday, April 16, 2021. 1:30 a.m.)

Captain Tampa Bay Lightning Stephen Stamkus He has been on the injured list for a long time and will miss at least 10 matches.

Earlier today, we learned that he will not be wearing a series uniform against the Florida Panthers, but his absence will now be prolonged.

He won’t be back until the first weekend in May.

The striker has not played since April 8, when he was injured in the lower body against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 38 games this season, Stamkus has scored 17 goals and 34 points.

Lightning triumphed over the cheetahs

In Stamkos’ absence, Lightning still won 3-2 in overtime against Panthers Thursday night.

Headman gives a lightning victory

Victor Headman scored at 00:54 in overtime. His decisive escape became possible with a pass from Alex Kilorn.

Andrei Vasilievsky saved 36 saves, to lead the National Hockey League with 26 wins this season.

Kilorn and Ross Colton scored the other goals for Lightning, who scored only 18 times (including only four in the first period).

Vasilevskiy was a partner of Killorn’s goal in the power game.

Patrick Hornqvist and Anthony Doclear responded in favor of Florida, who had only won one out of four matches.

Jonathan Huberdeo has received 30 assists this season.