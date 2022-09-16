NHL: Those players who get paid without playing

There are those players who retired a few years ago and who continue to poison the books of NHL teams.

Some contracts awarded by NHL general managers in the past have been so excessive, both in terms of duration and amount of money or both, that teams still suffer repercussions today and for years to come.

Here are a few:

Rick DePietro (New Yorker)

This is the case of “Bobby Bonilla” of the NHL. A different sport, however, is still New York and it’s still the second biggest sport in New York given that the Rangers are proportionately taking over the Yankees’ role.

DiPetro signed a massive 15-year contract worth $67.5 million in 2006. Less than seven years later, the goalkeeper’s contract was purchased, priced at $24 million for the next 16 years.

Thus, until today and until 2028-2029, the islanders will pay an additional $1.5 million into Dipetro’s well-equipped bank account. But none of those dollars will count toward the team’s payroll.

Dion Vanoff (Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators)

In February 2018, Ottawa senators traded defenseman Dion Fanove, who had been acquired two years earlier from the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the Los Angeles Kings. Phaneuf no longer delivers the merchandise, he saw the last two years of his contract being bought by the California team in June 2019.

Thus, even today, senators and kings charge nearly $1.4 million to Phaneuf. Kings assume 75% while Senators take care of the remaining 25% Since then, they have kept this percentage of the player’s back pay.

Zach Parisi and Ryan Sutter (Minnesota Wild)

This hurts.

Currently, 16.6% of Wild’s salaries are paid by buying the contracts of striker Zach Parisé and defender Ryan Suter. The two players will earn $833,333 through 2028-2029, but the impact on payroll will be about $6.3 million this season and about $7.3 million over the next two campaigns in order to drop to $833,333 through the end.

The two players signed an identical 13-year contract worth $98 million in July 2012.

Vincent Lucavalier (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Quebec has seen his 11-year contract worth $85 million redeemed after just four seasons.

So since 2013, Lecavalier has been doing training checks in Florida, and will do so until 2026-2027. Since 2016-2017, it has raised $1,761,905 annually, but there is no impact on Lightning’s payroll.

Meanwhile, he had a five-year contract with the Flyers and was recently signed by the Montreal Canadiens.

Image credit: Joël Lemay / QMI Agency

Christian Erhoff (Buffalo Sabers)

10 years. 40 million dollars. The Sabers Missiles Royally Missed In 2011.

Proof, Three later, an Ehrhof contract was purchased at a cost of $857,143 for 14 years.

There is no impact on team salaries.

Carl Elzner (Montreal Canadiens)

Not the acquisition with the biggest financial impact…but what a bad contract.

Mark Bergiveen thought he did a good job in luring Karl Zenner to Montreal on July 1, 2017. She was…sigh…5 years and $23.125 million.

The defender played a real season in Montreal before playing two more times at Laval. Then his contract was bought.

The 2022-23 season will be the last that Alzner will appear on the team’s books at a cost and payroll impact of $833,333.

Karl Al-Zenner stops the match! –

little honor

Ilya Bryzgalov (Flyers), Brad Richards (Rangers), Kyle Torres (Predators), Corey Perry (Ducks)