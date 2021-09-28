NHL: Unvaccinated players will not be able to play in Canada

Unlike major baseball or the NBA, the National Hockey League will not allow non-vaccinated athletes who play for American clubs to travel to Canada to play the games.

• Read also: Chris: Jesse Yellonen decided not to get vaccinated

• Read also: The NHL expects a very high vaccination rate among players

• Read also: Sylvain Lefebvre refuses the vaccine and loses his job

That’s what Sportsnet learned on Monday.

Remember that the Canadian government allows an exception for unvaccinated athletes who want to cross the border to play a game. This was created to allow the Toronto Blue Jays to reconnect with the Rogers Center.

The National Basketball Association has asked government authorities for the same exception to allow its U.S. teams to visit the Raptors in Queen City in 2021-2022.

On the part of the NHL, it would have been deemed unnecessary, as the majority of hockey players are fully vaccinated. Recently, Assistant Commissioner Gary Pittman Bill Daly said he expects 98% of the athletes in his circuit to be adequately protected before the next campaign begins.