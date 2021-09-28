Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: Limited Series 6C Villa d’Este

As a tribute to the wonderful Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este from 1949, the Stelvio SUV and Giulia are presented in the “6C Villa d’Este” limited series. Please note that only 30 copies will be available in France.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 6C Villa d’Este and Stelvio Giulia 6C Villa d’Este are based on the “Ti” finish, and the exclusive 3-layer “Etna” color is their main distinguishing feature. Plus, for the exterior, the Stelvio’s 21-inch light-alloy wheels.

about JuliaIt also benefits from light-alloy rims measuring just 19 inches in size.

Also note the chrome surround of the outline of the side glass surfaces of the Giulia 6C Villa d’Este and Stelvio Giulia 6C Villa d’Este.

Inside, space for a very refined ambiance with the contribution of beige full-grain leather. The inscription “6C Villa d’Este” appears on the headrests on the front.

This same indication is also present at the dashboard level, the latter dressed in black leather backed by beige stitching.

Here are the corresponding prices and engines for this limited series “6C Villa d’Este”:

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0L Essence (200 channels): €58,800

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2L diesel (190 channels): 59,400 euros

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2L Diesel (210 channels) Q4: €68,800

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0L Essence (280 channels) Q4: €70,300

Finally, remember the 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este (in Photo Above) one of the last models of the Italian manufacturer, which was produced on the basis of a chassis separated from the body. Only 36 units were assembled knowing that they were different from each other, because they were made to measure according to the slightest desires of different customers and the inspiration of bodybuilders.

Pictures: Alfa Romeo