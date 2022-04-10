Nintendo expands its Switch Online catalog with Mario Golf 64

Just like the fans of the seventh art, gamers also get nostalgic when they think about the games that rocked their childhood. Fortunately, those who want to go back to their sweetest years for a few games can now count on Time Capsules: the game arcade. Thanks to Microsoft or Sony (who just revealed the outlines of the new PlayStation Plus), players can take advantage of subscriptions that allow them to (re)discover titles from previous generations.

After tennis, the famous plumber moves to golf

Recognizing the potential success, Nintendo has also stepped in to breach by releasing the Nintendo Switch Online add-on bundle. Not only does the Japanese company offer iconic NES and Super NES titles, it even went even further by recently incorporating the Nintendo 64 universe into this add-on. A few weeks ago, for example, fans were able to Rediscover one of the greatest works of the saga F-zero. After making an exception last week with three NES and Super NES games, Nintendo will once again offer a title from the Nintendo 64 catalog to subscribers. From April 15, it will already be possible to rediscover a classic version of the popular console: Mario Golf.

Not only has he tried his hand at soccer, tennis or the Olympics, the famous mustachioed plumber has also had his hour of glory on the green lawn. If the graphics age is necessarily bad, given that the title takes us back to the early hours of 3D, it has retained its festive atmosphere and family gameplay. To accompany the good news, Nintendo has revealed a trailer that promises to bring back some memories of the most nostalgic. Reminder, Online Nintendo Switch Membership + The additional package costs €39.99 per year, and requires €69.99 for the family version (still every year).

The Greatest Nintendo 64 Results to Find With Online Subscription

for this back on green (while waiting for it Nintendo Switch Sports), fans will find the expanded cast of the Mario universe, exotic lands that complement traditional courses and different game modes such as popular loops and mini golf, not to mention the prolific compositions of Motoi Sakuraba, in Who We Owe, for example, the game’s soundtrack. Evil spirits And the series TalesAnd astralAnd Batten KitosAnd Valkyrie’s Profile And golden sun. As for the Mario GolfIt is the 14th game to join the Nintendo Switch Online add-on bundle. For more curiosity, the full list also includes for now Banjo KazooieAnd Dr. Mario 64And F-Zero XAnd Mario Kart 64And Mario TennisAnd Mario paperAnd sin and punishmentAnd Star Fox 64And Super Mario 64And The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s MaskAnd The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeAnd WinBack: Secret Operations And Yoshi’s story.