Nintendo Switch Online: New in February

Internet service Nintendo Switch Online Preparing to hand over a new game to us. Starting on February 17th, three Super Nintendo games and one Nintendo NES game will be added to the already available lineup.

For the first time, the American public will be able to find out Psychological dream. This action and platform game was only released for the Super Famicom in Japan.

The topic is definitely underway in February for the Switch’s Super NES emulator. Doomsday warrior du studio Laser Soft et Prehistoric man From Studio Titus France will complete a new arrival.

As mentioned above, Nintendo NES will only host one new game: Fire and ice By Tecmo. Elsewhere than North America, it is known by its other name, Solomon Key 2.

Without breaking it all, the new games shown on Nintendo Switch Online remind us that the company has not forgotten its good old emulators. Obviously, everyone would like to see more games added regularly, not just vague titles. Many of the great classics remain absent from the service, for example BattletoadsAnd the Chrono operatorAnd the againstAnd the My land or Final Fantasy.