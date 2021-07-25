Nokia X20 test: the mid-range is too stingy

Nokia X20 may offer a display of 4 photo modules, only two will interest us here: the main module is 64 MP and the ultra-wide-angle module is 5 MP. There is also a macro as well as a depth sensor of 2 megapixels each.

Unit principle: 64 MP, f / 1.8, eq. 24 mm

Nokia X20 (64 MP, 100% cropped) Nokia X20 (16 MP, cropped 100%)) Zoom



Nokia X20 (64 MP, 100% crop)) Nokia X20 (16 MP, cropped 100%)) Zoom



By default, the Nokia X20 takes 16MP photos. 64MP mode is available for photos with the best definition. If the difference in quality between the two modes is sometimes blurred, this is not the case on our smartphone today. A 64MP photo puts a lot of pressure on contrast, to the point where it outweighs the detail we see in a 16MP photo. Discovery applicable to both day and night photography.

Google Pixel 4a (27mm equivalent, f/1,7, ISO 63, 1/100 sec) Nokia X20 (24mm equivalent, f/1.8, ISO 400, 1/60 sec) Zoom



With a 16-megapixel resolution, the Nokia X20 manages to deliver a fairly well-lit shot, with good color reproduction. However, the software’s handling smooths out many of the details and the contrast isn’t great. Some chromatic aberrations should also be noted in certain parts of the image.

Google Pixel 4a (27mm equivalent, f/1,7, ISO 444, 1/8 sec) Nokia X20 (24mm equivalent, f/1.8, ISO 6400, 1/10 sec) Zoom



At night, the entire image is smoothed to cover digital noise caused by increased sensitivity (ISO 6400). Some of the colors are a little flat, but we can emphasize the correct exposure to some extent.

Ultra wide angle module: 5 MP, f / 2.2

Nokia X20 (f/2,2, ISO 3200, 1/10 sec) Nokia X20 (f/2, 2, ISO 125, 1/60 sec) Zoom



The ultra-wide angle module is not at all convincing. Image quality is degraded by day and night software processing. Moreover, in low light, the image is completely covered in blur and is found truncated from all the details of our test scene.

Front unit, portrait and video position

On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel unit. An important definition does not translate into a great result. So the shots taken with the front camera are a bit too contrasting, showing saturated colors when the lighting conditions aren’t with us. The vertical position is considered to be rather effective on his part. The cutting process is done without much problems, the phone only stumbles on small details, such as shaggy hair or beard hair.

In video, the Nokia X20 can shoot at up to 1080p at 60 or 30 frames per second. No optical or electronic stabilization.