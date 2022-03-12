The premium connected watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at €199 this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a good connected watch in all respects! With its 40mm aluminum body, it has a Super AMOLED Full Color AOD display with a resolution of 390 x 390. It’s perfect for checking the time, reporting your activity, or even answering an outgoing call on your Android smartphone.

Equipped with Android Wear 3.0, this watch is compatible with Android devices from Android 6.0, and takes advantage of Bluetooth 5.0 for perfect connectivity. Moreover, the autonomous GPS is the perfect companion for walking or even running outings and you have the autonomy of about 24 hours in activity, and 2 days in standby mode. Designed specifically for sports, it supports submersion up to 2m in depth, and its silicone strap is interchangeable if needed. You can easily measure calories burned, distance traveled and keep track of all your sports activities.

Health, of course, is not neglected, with the analysis of your sleep, measurement of your heart rate or the ability to create an electrocardiogram (ECG). Also for added security, a fall detector, a feature to locate your phone, or a flashlight function are included.