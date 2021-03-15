Nordic comeback: “The timing isn’t really good,” says Jay LaFleur

Even if he desperately wants the Nordic family to return to Quebec, Jay LaFleur thinks we must admit that “the timing isn’t really good” at the moment.

Also read: [PHOTOS] Place Jean-Béliveau: Here are statues of Guy Lafleur and Réal Cloutier

The issue of a professional team returning to the capital seemed inevitable. It was shown to Guy LaFleur on Monday morning, while the distinguished athlete participated from a distance in the unveiling of the work to be erected in his honor at Jean-Bellevue Square.

“I sincerely hope that the Nordic countries will return to Quebec, but in the current context it is not easy. Avec tout ce qui se passe présentement, la pandémie, le fait qu’il n’y a pas d’assistance dans les estrades … Disons … que le timing n’est pas vraiment bon pour la Ville de Québec », a relevé M. Rose.

However, the National League franchise will benefit fans across the county, he said.

“It would be very good for the Montreal Canadiens because it would encourage rivalry between the two teams. […] It really was a plus for both teams [dans le passé] Then I hope he’s back, ”Jay LaFleur concluded.

Quebec’s mayor, Regis Laboum, avoided comment. “There is not much to be said about him today,” he said.

“Well I would like it as a former player. We are waiting for the developments. I agree 100% that there is a team in Quebec, but it seems that it is not the case at the moment. Maybe later. We will see,” For his part, another former from the North, which is Real Clutter, which will also be immortalized in front of the Videotron Center.