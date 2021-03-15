The reshaping ghost resurfaces against wave 3

The besieged “while there is still time: German doctors see the imperative of re-imposing strict restrictions, despite the attrition of the population and the will of the government to loosen the screws, to prevent the outbreak of the third wave.”

The alarm was triggered Monday morning by the Society of Emergency and Intensive Care Physicians.

“Based on the data we have and due to the prevalence of the British alternative, we strongly recommend returning to containment now simply to prevent a strong third wave,” said Christian Karajanides, the association’s scientific director.

And this pulmonologist warned on public radio that without new measures in the next two weeks, “we will reach a high level very quickly and it will be twice as difficult at this high level to reduce the numbers.”

Several days ago, German health authorities warned of a third wave of infections linked to the spread of the British alternative.

“The extrapolation of trends shows that we should expect more cases in the first week of April than those that occurred at Christmas,” the Robert Koch Institute, in charge of epidemiological surveillance, warned on Saturday.

The seven-day infection rate, which has also been increasing for a week, could reach 350 according to some forecasts, compared to 82.9 on Monday, a level not reached since February 3.

The infection rate rises to 1.19, away from the 1.2 level from which, according to emergency doctors, the situation has become “critical”.





In three counties – Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt – the infection rate crossed the 100 mark on Monday.

This symbolic landmark is especially important, because it is supposed to automatically release, if the 100 mark is crossed for seven days, re-restrictions such as strict restrictions on private meetings or the closing of hairdressing salons and some companies deemed invalid. . essential.

Angela Merkel and the German Länder have just, on March 3, allowed some relaxation and defined a complex system of “emergency” openings and closures according to infection rates.

“So we now have a significant growth in the number of cases, and we must act accordingly, that is, implement the March 3 agreement, not only in its pleasant actions, but also in its difficult corridors.” Government spokesman Stephen Seibert warned Monday.

However, the United States is calling for easing in order to restart the economy.

However, significant restrictions remain in the country, with bars, restaurants, cultural and sports venues or even shops deemed unnecessary to close for months.

On the other hand, schools and nurseries have reopened since the end of February but with half-group classes. The authorities have eased the pressure a little with regard to personal contact or the hairdressers.

Angela Merkel and the leaders of 16 regional states are due to conduct an assessment and negotiate possible new measures on March 22.

These negotiations must take place in a tense atmosphere with regard to the government, which is criticizing its strategy of vaccination from all sides for its slowness.

Angela Merkel’s conservative party may struggle to impose more restrictions after a year of lockdown. He was plagued by many scandals involving MPs suspected of wealth by providing masks, and as a result he suffered a severe defeat on Sunday in the regional elections.

Through usury, the Germans have gained an increase in their reservations on the Spanish island of Majorca, a very popular destination, to the point where it is called the seventeenth German land, which health authorities no longer classify as a danger area.

Eurowings set up 300 additional flights to this destination, despite government warnings not to make “non-essential” trips.