North Korea Kim Yoo Jong warns Washington against spreading ‘the smell of gunpowder’

(Seoul) The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked the United States and South Korea in a statement issued Tuesday by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, as the new US defense and foreign affairs ministers began a visit to Tokyo and Seoul. .

France Media

The United States and South Korea began joint military exercises last week, and South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency quoted Rodong Sinmun, a statement issued by Kim Yo-jung offering “advice to the new US administration trying to spread. The smell of powder on our country.”

“If you want to sleep peacefully for the next four years (US presidential mandate term, Editor’s note), you’d better not do anything that makes you lose sleep,” the master said.I am Kim, according to Rodong Sinmun.

This is the first explicit reference, without naming it, to the new US president on behalf of this nuclear-equipped country, more than four months after Joe Biden was elected to succeed Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s unusual foreign policy led to an exchange of insults and threats of war with Kim Jong Un, followed by an exceptional diplomatic honeymoon marked by summits between the two leaders.

These relations ultimately did not lead to progress toward denuclearization of North Korea, and is subject to multiple international sanctions over its nuclear program.

The negotiation process was conducted through South Korean President Moon Jae-in, but relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have deteriorated sharply since the failure of the Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi in February 2019.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to protect it from a potential attack, and Seoul and Washington, united in a military alliance, began a computer simulation military exercise last week.

North Korea condemns such training that it described as ready for an invasion. “The South Korean government has once again chosen the” war march “and the” crisis march “, Kim Yoo Jong said in his statement.