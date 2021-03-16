WATCH: Caufield propels his team to the final!

With the equalizer and then the winning goal in overtime, Cole Caufield, likely Montreal Canadiens, led the University of Wisconsin Badgers to the NCAA Big Ten final with a 4-3 win over Pennsylvania State University, on Monday at Compton Family Ice Arena in Indianapolis.

The young striker had knocked the door throughout the match, but to no avail. But when his team needed it most, the choice of the first round of the 2019 CH Championship soared, tying the score to tough play, with only six minutes remaining in organizing time.

📽️: Cole Coffield with Heartbreaker 💔 Next stop: The Big Ten Championship pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz – Wisconsin Hockey (BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021

Caufield played the hero again in an extra tenure, running away alone with the disc. He was able to beat Oscar Otto between the napkins, to the delight of his teammates, who jumped off the bench to come and celebrate with him.

It was Caufield’s 27th goal this season.

The University of Wisconsin ranked first at the end of the regular season, and the semi-final pass. The Badger will meet the University of Minnesota Golden Jover or the University of Michigan Wolverines in the final on Tuesday.