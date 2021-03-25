North Korea launches an “unidentified missile” at sea

(Seoul) The South Korean military said in a statement that North Korea fired an “unidentified shell” into the sea Thursday morning.

France Media

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Army said that North Korea fired an “unidentified shell” into the Sea of ​​Japan, known as the “East Sea” in Korea.

There were no immediate details on the nature of the shell.

North Korea fired two missiles on Sunday shortly after a visit to Seoul by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Minister Lloyd Austin.

It was North Korea’s first missile launch since President Joe Biden arrived at the White House.

US officials later indicated that they were both short-range and non-ballistic missiles. Those officials had played down the importance of these bullets, explaining that these IEDs are classified “within the category of normal military activities in the north.”

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that these bullets “are not authorized by UN Security Council resolutions against the ballistic missile program” in Pyongyang.

These decisions prohibit North Korea from developing ballistic missiles. Pyongyang nevertheless rapidly developed its capabilities in this region under the leadership of its leader, Kim Jong Un, and tested missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland.

Round in area mm. Blinken and Austin aim to discuss security issues with US allies, especially regarding North Korea’s potential for nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.