Wednesday, March 24, 2021 7:57 p.m.

Vasic Busbecil saw the end of his career in the first round of the Miami Masters 1000 on Wednesday, when he lost 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 to American MacKenzie MacDonald, and not without a moment was the explosion of the Canadian player.

After losing three consecutive matches in Group A, Busbecil, the president of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), criticized his match official.

After first throwing his racket with all his might, match referee Arno Gabas immediately imposed a one-point penalty kick on the Canadian tennis player for his unsportsmanlike behavior.

According to journalist Stephanie Miles of Club Al Hayat, the Busbecil event was linked to a meeting he allegedly held earlier this year with ATP president Andrea Gaudensee.

Gabas tried to spot the fly that had stung Busbecil until he exploded with such anger.

“Do you want to know what’s going on?” For an hour and a half yesterday, the ATP president shouted at me. […] To try to unite the players. For an hour and a half! ATP leader. Busbecil said out loud: Get him out of there, that damn fool.

After recovering, Busbecil managed to reduce the score to one group everywhere by snatching the second set, 6-4.

MacDonald then managed to break the final set’s only serve, in the sixth match of the round, to make a date with fellow countryman John Eisner, the 18th seed in the competition.

Popyrin continues to work well

Alexei Boberin added to his recent success by defeating Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday in the first round.

Popyrin, the 21-year-old Australian who clinched his first ATP Tour title last month in Singapore, will take on the 30th-ranked strongman Reilly Opelka from the US.

At 39 years old, Lopez was the oldest player in the main draw for the men’s singles.

In another match, Frenchman Pierre Hughes Herbert defeated Portuguese Pedro Souza 6-1, 6-3.

In the next round, Herbert will meet Quebec’s 11th seed Felix Auger-Eliassem.

This will be the third confrontation between the players. The French won the first duel 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Round of 16 in Montpellier. Two weeks later, Auger Aliassem retaliated in Marseille, winning 6-0, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (9).

In the women’s category, Croatian Anna Konjo beat Czech Katerina Senyakova 7-6 (3) 7-5. As a result, Konjuh scored his first major WTA victory since 2018. Konjuh’s career was disrupted by four elbow surgeries.

Spanish Sara Suribes Tormo beat the match points and overcame their 5-1 delay in the third set to overthrow Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

And finally, American Danielle Collins eliminated French Christina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3.