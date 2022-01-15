North Korea said it fired two missiles from a railway platform

On Saturday, state media said that North Korea fired two short-range missiles from a train on Friday, in its third weapons test since the beginning of the year, despite new US sanctions.

Pyongyang’s official Central News Agency said the trials were held to “verify and judge the mastery of the railway regiment’s working procedures.”

Friday’s missile launch followed Washington’s decision on Wednesday to impose new financial sanctions on five North Korean nationals, following previous allegedly hypersonic missile tests.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Friday’s launch “showed high maneuverability and a high success rate.”

The agency added that the talks took place on “establishing a missile operating system for railways throughout the country.”

The heads of state said the shooting took place at 2:41 p.m. and 2:52 p.m. (0541 and 0552 GMT) and the missiles traveled 432 kilometers at an altitude of 36 kilometers toward the east of the Korean Peninsula. Korean joint pioneer.

This was North Korea’s third weapons test this month, after two successful hypersonic tests according to Pyongyang, the first on January 5 and the second, under the personally supervised by leader Kim Jong Un on January 11.

In response, the United States imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang this week, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saying North Korea was likely trying to “get attention” with the wave of missile launches.

Pyongyang accused the United States of deliberately aggravating the situation.

Dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington remains at a standstill after talks between Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump broke down in 2019.

North Korea conducted its first missile launch from a train in September 2021.