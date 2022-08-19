“Numbers and Letters”: two historical figures leave the show

Paris | Two historical characters from the show numbers and lettersBertrand Renard and Ariel Pauline Pratt will leave this match with exceptional longevity, and it will now only be broadcast on weekends, France Television reported to AFP, confirming information from the newspaper. PARIS / TODAY in France.

“We did not agree and we regret it (…) We thank Ariel and Bertrand for the very beautiful page of the game that he wrote for so many years,” Alexandra Red Amell, Director of Games, Variety and Entertainment Unit at France Télévisions told Alexandra Red Amell.

Bertrand Renard and Ariel Pauline Pratt have been involved in the game’s animation since 1975 and 1986, respectively.

They wrote that they “recorded their departure over the summer after a contractual dispute over the clip from five shows to two shows a week.” PARIS / TODAY in France.

On the other hand, the lead animator for the game that aired on France 3, Laurent Romejko, will continue to fill the role he has held since 1992.

numbers and letterswhich consists of forming the longest possible word or finding a number of randomly drawn letters and numbers, has existed in its current form since 1972. It was launched in 1965 with only the letter part, under the name “Longest Word”.

Bertrand Renard, himself a former candidate, headed the numbers department and Ariel Pauline Pratt headed the letters department.

According to the newspaper, they will appear on air for the last time on the weekend of September 10-11, “during the broadcast of the last recorded numbers.” The names of those who replaced them are not yet known.

daily before numbers and letters It will now only air on weekends at the end of the afternoon, in a new format.

We want to present numbers and letters To a family audience that brings together all generations,” confirmed Alexandra Red Amell.