Nurse arrested for falsely injecting COVID vaccines

Police in Palermo, Italy, have announced that they have arrested a nurse who allegedly gave people the wrong anti-vaccines from the COVID-19 vaccine.

This scheme was put in place so that these people could obtain a health passport and thus access to restaurants, bars and public transportation.

Authorities used a hidden camera to corner the nurse. In videos posted on Saturday, the woman who works at the Palermo vaccination center can be seen filling the syringe with the vaccine before emptying its contents into a tissue and then pretending to inject it into the patient’s arm.

# degos Palermo has arrested a nurse working in the infectious diseases department, author of fake vaccines against the disease. #covid_19

They are investigated for false ideology and embezzlement. She, too, would have benefited from the booster-related false vaccination #15 january pic.twitter.com/rQnZi5Q69t – State Police (poliziadistato) January 15 2022

The nurse, a 58-year-old woman, allegedly received her third dose of the COVID vaccine with the help of a partner who allegedly used the same method of action.

The woman also faces charges of fraud and embezzlement.