October will be Dead by Daylight witch’s hour

After the latest DLC release HillriceBehavior Interactive (BHVR) announced today witch watch, the following additional content for its main game Died in broad daylight. After Pinhead, players who prefer to play Survivor will rejoice that it will be possible to play Mikaela Reid next month. Without further details on an exact release date, the Canadian studio wants to take advantage of the Halloween party, an important period for the popular asymmetric title, to welcome this new original survivor into the haze.

“Halloween is a very exciting time for our fans and us, so after the arrival of a notable killer like Pinhead, we wanted to take the opportunity to introduce a new character to players who prefer playing as survivors.” Dave Richard, Creative Director working on the title BHVR shared, “Michaela Reed is a very charismatic character with a lot of depth. We think our fans will get to know themselves a lot more in her, especially since she, like them, has a keen interest in the horror world. “

to extend witch watch Released on Xbox One only on Xbox Series X | S in October. Until then, there’s no doubt that the behavior has more surprises in store. Otherwise, the most impatient can already test this new survivor, on the game’s beta (PTB) version on PC (Steam), for about two weeks. Simply select the “public-test” option, in the Beta section of the game’s properties on the Valve platform.

Article written by the night