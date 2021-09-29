Kotkaniemi has a blast in his first game!

Since the day Mark Bergevin chose not to match the Hurricanes’ hostile attempt against Gisbury Kotkanyemi, many fans have been eager to see how the former No. 15 Canadians performed this season in the Carolinas.

We agree that the specimen is very thin, but let’s say “KK” looks inspired by his new uniform.

Marking his first preparatory match for ‘Canes’, the Finn scored a superb first-half goal against Lightning, completing a superb display by Vincent Trochek.

Then, during the initial clash, Kotkaniemi, who was used on the wing on a third line completed by Trochek and Teravainen, got a crucial pass from the latter.

Two points in twenty minutes. Let’s just say… it starts off really well!

In general, “KK” finished the match with two shots on the net and three hits, and spent 15:45 on the ice. The Hurricanes won 3-1.

Complete rise of the Saber

In Columbus, the Buffalo Sabers opened the game in the third inning to defeat the Blue Jackets 5-4.

Oliver Björkstrand was a real first-half poison for goalkeeper Aaron Dale, outsmarting him twice in four minutes, including once in a power game. After 40 minutes the score was 4-1 for the home team.

That’s when Linus Weisbach took over, scoring two passes before scoring the equalizer just 54 seconds from normal time.

In the penalty shootout, Jack Quinn was the only scorer, complementing the powerful efforts of Cypress.

Defensemen Jake Bean and Vladislav Gavrikov also played a strong match for the Jackets, scoring three and two points, respectively.

Panarin presents a show

At Madison Square Garden, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin helped make all three of his goals in a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

The Russian was first complicit in Anthony Pettito’s success, at the start of the second period. He got his second assist, a goal from Capo Kaku after less than four minutes, to give crowd favorites a 2-0 priority.

Panarin himself rocked the ropes, scoring the winning net at the same time, with one minute remaining in the second half.

Jacques Studenica and Oro Vakkanenen responded to the visitors. The first also collect help on the second network.

Beauvillier is indicated in overtime

In Philadelphia, Quebec Anthony Bouvier finished the game with a spotlight in overtime, giving the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The “Islanders” striker was also a co-founder of his family’s success, goalscorers Adam Bellick and Noah Dobson.