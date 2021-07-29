Oculus Quest 2 pads have been recalled for risk of skin irritation

People who own Oculus Quest 2 can apply online (A new window) In order to get a free silicone cover to cover the foam pads for their helmet.

We’re starting to receive reports that a very small portion of Quest 2 customers have experienced skin irritation after using the removable foam face interface that came with the headset. , Andrew Bosworth, president of Facebook Reality Labs, said in a blog post.

Although the reporting rate is low and the majority of reported cases are minor, we are committed to ensuring that our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them. Quote from:Andrew Bosworth

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it has received 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and nearly 45 reports of skin irritation. People who need medical care . Nearly 4 million Quest 2s have been sold in the United States, and 172,600 in Canada.

The company will start shipping VR headsets with silicone pads — plus foam — starting August 24. Other changes are also planned for the Quest 2, including the minimum storage that will drop from 64GB to 128GB.