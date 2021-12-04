OD in the West: The Hour of Truth Will Be Exactly One!

Since Thursday evening, the trailer for the hour of truth from OD in the West It goes around and everyone is talking about it. In these first photos taken last week, we can see all the nominees OD in the West We face each other on various hot topics that lit up our screens all seasondouble occupation. Do Unique And Sabrina Will you finally be able to move on? what about AlexandraAnd Robin And Marilou? This is what we will see on Sunday evening new.

Moreover, Claudella He seems to be having a hard time facing reality since returning from western Canada and Jai Do . Temple He will honestly ask her how she is. It is with passion The beautiful singer is approaching her new reality.

as every year, the hour of truth It will run through all ranges of feelings, well worth a perilous rollercoaster ride from La Ronde, and while this is hugely entertaining for the audience, it also makes us realize how difficult it can be for some candidates to get back to reality.

So we can’t wait to see 26 candidates combined, for the last time, commenting on Jay Du Temple’s Trick Questions, alias lady of chaos!

the hour of truth It will be broadcast this Sunday, at 6.30 pm on Noovo antenna as well as on Noovo.ca.