off New York | Auctions for a mega project offshore wind

(New York) Next month, the US government will launch an auction of areas off the coast of New York and New Jersey to build a massive field of offshore wind turbines that could provide electricity to two million homes.

The Biden administration had previously mentioned this project at the time of its submission in March 2021 for its strategy to develop this form of energy in the country, with the goal of achieving 30 gigawatts of wind energy production. by 2030.

It’s called the “New York Bight,” and it could generate 7 gigawatts on its own, details a Home Office press release.

The Bight is a triangular region whose tip is located south of New York Bay and extends along the coast of New Jersey to the west and the coast of Long Island to the east.

The department plans to hold an auction of six lots covering nearly 2,000 square kilometers on February 23 for interested companies, the largest acreage ever offered for such a project in the country.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made the fight against the climate crisis a centerpiece of its agenda, and offshore wind projects like the New York Byte project present a unique opportunity to tackle climate change and create well-paid, union jobs in the United States,” said Deb Haaland, Home Secretary.

“We are at a crucial moment for the development of offshore wind energy in the country. We must seize this moment,” she added.

It also revealed in October an auction roadmap for seven different projects, including the New York Bight, and a review of at least sixteen more projects by 2025.