OL Reign takes on Houston Dash on Radio-Canada Sports

Previous results

In the final showdown between the two teams, Dash defeated OL Reign 2-0 in the preliminary stage of the Challenge Cup in 2020. Dash was finally crowned champion of the tournament thanks to their beating Chicago Red Stars in the Grand Final.

Texas started their tournament this time with a 0-0 draw against Chicago last week.

For OL Reign, the first official match will be in 2021. The players will meet their fans at Cheney Stadium.

Players to watch

Dash de Houston:

Shea Groom might have been the best player on the team last year. Many observers expect the midfielder to be among the ring’s top goalscorers in 2021.

OL Reign:

Tziarra King scored twice in four matches in the Fall Qualifiers. It will be interesting to see if it can build on its momentum. You can surprise Costa Rican legend, Shirley Cruz. Even though she is 35 years old, she is still dangerous to attack.

Absence

Six Houston Dash players were selected by their national team to compete in friendlies before the Tokyo Olympics. It would be surprising if Americans Jane Campbell and Christy Moyes, Canadians Alisha Chapman, Nishell Prince and Sophie Schmidt, as well as British Rachel Daly, were present at the meeting.

OL Reign should be denied Megan Rapinoe, Nicole Momiki, Jess Fishlock, Quinn and Karen

In the absence of Campbell and Dali, Katie Naughton and Shea Groom will act as co-captains of Dash.