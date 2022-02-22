Olympic Games: Charles Hamlin receives congratulations from Lewis Hamilton

Monday, February 21, 2022. 20:12

In addition to his gold medal in the relay race in Beijing, Quebec’s Charles Hamlin had another reason to smile after the Olympics on Monday.

Hamlin drew inspiration from one of his idols, Lewis Hamilton, to design his helmet which sought to resemble that of the Formula 1 driver at Mercedes. That touch did not escape the man who won seven Formula 1 world championships, and the Briton wanted to highlight Quebec’s achievement when he took home a sixth Olympic medal.

“I love the helmet. Congrats for all the success you’ve had in Beijing,” said Hamilton.

Hamlin was quick to respond to Hamilton’s Twitter post.

“I feel like a kid now! Thank you so much! I’m speechless, you’re a king. Go get the eighth title, I’m behind you! I’ll watch,” replied the 37-year-old skater.

I feel like a little kid now!! Thank you so much! 🙏🏻 I’m speechless 😉 Yours 👑 Go get your title #8 I’m behind you!! 💪🏼 I will be watching https://t.co/17rxX9FODM —Charles Hamlin (@Speedskater01) February 21 2022

This gold medal in the 5000m relay in Beijing allowed Hamlin to overtake Mark Gagnon as the most decorated Canadian Olympian at the Men’s Winter Games. He has four gold medals, one silver and one bronze in his collection.