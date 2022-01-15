Olympic Games | Eric Stahl is back and looking for a place in the Canadian national team

At 37, Eric Stahl signed a pro contract with Iowa Wild from Major League Soccer this week. His goal is to get back in shape and show that he belongs to the Canadian team that will compete in the Olympics.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Journalism

In a press conference before his first game with his new team on Friday, the former Canadian striker indicated that he “still has a desire to compete, [se] Beat and play,” according to a CBC Sports report.

Stahl, who has more than 1,000 points in nearly 1,300 NHL career games, has admitted he would like to be selected for the Canadian team, which is expected to be announced soon. While the NHL has decided not to feature its players in the Olympic cycle, Hockey Canada is currently building a roster that includes players from other leagues and of all ages.

“The chance to represent Canada at the Olympics is something you can’t get away from,” the striker said. You know, it’s very special and it would be a really honor to have this opportunity. »

This wouldn’t be the first Olympic experience for Eric Stahl, who was part of Team Canada when it won gold in Vancouver in 2010. He was also on the reserve team in Turin in 2006. The center remembers those moments well.

“It is a special atmosphere. The spirit of the games is somewhat unmatched by anything else. I can still vividly remember the feelings I felt in 2006 and 2010. […] I hope the next few days are going well and maybe I get this chance. »

Ontario has been without a contract since participating in the Stanley Cup Final with Habs last July. Nevertheless, he made sure to stay active, especially by accompanying his three children on the outdoor rink.

“They’re all playing, so I feel like I’m on the rink every night,” he hinted. I personally stayed on the ice, so it just kept my mind fresh and my legs occupied. »

Staal scored one goal and one assist in his first game with Wild on Friday.