Future Aaron Rodgers: “We’re not stupid,” says the president of Packers

Green Bay Packers ‘head, Mark Murphy, wanted to reassure midfielder Aaron Rodgers’ future with his organization.

We’re not stupid. ”The CEO of WRNW Radio in Wisconsin said Monday,“ Aaron Rodgers is coming back, he’s our leader.

On Sunday night, after losing 31-26 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National League final, the 37-year-old hinted that his association with the Packers could soon end.

“I really don’t know. There are a lot of unknowns about next season. I’m going to have to take some time, clear my mind, and see what happens. It’s tough right now, especially when I think about the players who will be there or not be there next year.” On a journalist who asked him about his future with the club after he chose him in the first round (twenty-fourth place) of the 2005 draft, this makes the final of all this look to me like a ton of bricks.

Rodgers is assured

On Tuesday, the star player returned to his comments after the match.

“Obviously after my season – I could possibly win the MVP award – and the fact that we did well, I don’t think there is a reason why I should not come back. However, there are a lot of absolute things in this ‘business’,” Rodgers said. During an appearance on the “The Bat McAfee Show” podcast.

He added, “I don’t feel like I said anything I hadn’t said before.” I think it was more than an achievement. At the end of the day, my future is not necessarily in my control. “

The star player holds a contract valid until the end of the 2023 season and will represent $ 37 million in his team’s payroll in 2021.

In the final NFL draft, the must-haves surprised everyone, including Rodgers, by picking midfielder Jordan Love with their pick in the first round.

The veteran responded to this insult with one of the best seasons of his career. In 16 games of the regular season, Rodgers has completed 70.7% of the passes he attempted at 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns.