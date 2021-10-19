Omar Sy signs a contract with Netflix to develop several films

French star Omar Sy, who plays the role of Asani Diop in the famous series lupine, which streams on Netflix, has signed a multi-year contract with the streaming giant to develop original films for the platform.

Under this huge contract, the value of which has not been disclosed, Omar Sy will participate in several film projects for Netflix, both as an actor and as a producer, through his production company Korokoro. This is the first time that the platform has signed a contract of its kind with a French artist, according to the magazine. diverse.

I’ve watched Netflix work with passionate artists to bring unique and diverse stories to moviegoers around the world. , an actor who was a creative producer on a few episodes of lupine. [Je suis] We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our relationship and look forward to this next step in our shared adventure.

Career in full swing

Although Omar Sy got his first major movie role in nearly 10 years in a comedy drama untouchables His international fame has really exploded thanks to his role in lupineOne of the most popular series on Netflix.

French producer Gaëlle Mareschi, who is responsible for Netflix’s global original films, was also excited. We look forward to working with Omar and his team, as he gains experience as a producer, to bring more unique stories and voices to Netflix. , I mentioned to diverse.

Separately, the magazine also reported that the actor and producer are currently working with French producer Louis Leterrier – who produced the first three episodes of lupine – In a comedy work entitled force round, in which Omar Sy stars with Laurent Lafitte. The movie will be released on Netflix in 2022.