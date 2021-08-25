The Bb Boss: A Family Affair movie will soon be available on Blu-Ray and DVD

The Bb Boss is back in “The Bb Boss: A Family Affair,” a sequel from DreamWorks Animation, and it promises to bring the whole family together for adventure and constant laughter.

The Bb Boss: A Family Affair. Image: DVD cover (part)

On August 31, 2021, “The Bb Boss: A Family Affair” will be available digitally, in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, on September 14, with an all-new short film from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. We’ll find brothers Ted (Alec Baldwin) and Tim (James Marsden) as they introduce a new baby boss, Tina (Amy Sedaris), Tim’s daughter on an assignment from BabyCorp. The entertainment extends far beyond the movie with all new exclusive extra features that offer ‘endless fun’ and are sure to put the whole family into ‘Back to School’ mode. These features include an all-new animated short movie, deleted scene, gaff montage, creative interactive experimental labs, Boss Baby art lessons and more.

This family-friendly animated comedy also features the famous voice of Alec Baldwin (“It’s Complicated,” “The Departed”), James Marsden (“Hairspray,” “The X-Men Franchise”), Amy Sedaris (“Puss in Boots” and “Elf”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Love and Monsters”), Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic Park”, “Independence Day”), Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”), James McGrath with Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel”) Live” ) and Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”, “Booksmart”) are also back. ” The Bb Boss: A Family Affair Directed by Tom McGrath and produced by Jeff Herman.

In the successful, Oscar-nominated comedy sequel to DreamWorks Animation, Templeton brothers Tim and Boss’ little brother Baby Ted have come of age and are separated. Bring in the new manager of baby Tina with a forward-thinking approach and a positive attitude determined to bring them together again… and inspire a new family business.

Exclusive 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™, DVD and digital additional features:

All-New Original Animation Short “Precious Templeton: A Pony Tale” – In this DreamWorks animated short, Precious Templeton has entered the Perfect Pony competition in hopes of winning first prize. By the time the winner is about to be announced, the crown jewels have been stolen. What will they do now? Find out in this original and fun short film.

bloopers

Deleted Scenes – “Time Out” with an introduction by Tom McGrath.

Never Grow Up: Big Kids Behind “The Bb Boss: A Family Affair” – Step behind the lens with actors and filmmakers as we discover how The Bb Boss: A Family Affair came to be. Dive into the inspiration for each character and see what it takes to bring this feature-length animated film to life.

Video “Together We Stand” – they sang with Tabitha performing “Together We Stand”, in this video with eccentric lyrics.

Call – Learn about the children’s voices while making a name call on “The Bb Boss: A Family Affair”. Alec Baldwin – Lou BB Boss (Ted) Amy Sedaris – Tina James Marsden – Tim

Creative Experience Lab – School is in session! Join us in the Creative Experiments Lab to become a scientist at home. Hosted by James Marsden (voiced by Tim), we’ll teach you everything you need to know to be successful in science classes. Potato power volcano take away Fantastic plastic

Baby Boss Art Class: How to Draw – Have you ever wondered what a cartoon would look like? Learn how to draw your favorite Bb Boss at home with this fun drawing tutorial. Hosted by Catherine Rader, one of the main animators of “The Bb Boss: A Family Affair,” you’ll discover step-by-step how to bring this fat kid to life. Low BB Boss (Ted) Tina Precious Templeton

Film Commentary – Commentary on the film with director/executive producer Tom McGrath, producer Jeff Hermann and production designer Raymond Zibach.

“The Bb Boss: A Family Affair” will be available in 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital format.

4K Ultra HD is the best movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD combines 4K resolution for a picture four times sharper than HD, and the brilliance of full dynamic range colors, with immersive sound that delivers a multi-dimensional audio experience.

Blu-Ray unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, with six times the resolution of DVDs, exclusive options, and cinematic surround sound.

in digital form allowing audiences to watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can stream or download instantly.

Featured :

Rallysator: Tom McGrath

Produced by: Jeff Hermann, p

Story by: Tom McGrath and Michael McCullers

Screenwriter: Michael McCullers

Music: Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzard

Telematics 4K Ultra HD:

Release date: September 14, 2021

No Selection: 1946213877 (US) / 1946214652 (CDN)

Layers: 66 BD

Format: 16: 9 2.39: 1 large degree

Rating: PG for crude humor, short language, and some action

Languages/Translations: English, Canadian French, Spanish in Latin America

Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision / HDR 10

Audio: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian Dolby Digital 5.1, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Raw: 01:47:05

Blu-Ray™ Technical Information:

Release date: September 14, 2021

No selection: 1946213876 (US) / 1946214651 (CDN)

Layers: 50 BD

Format: 16: 9 2.39: 1 large degree

Rating: PG for crude humor, short language, and some action

Languages/Translations: English, Canadian French, Spanish in Latin America

Audio: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian Dolby Digital 5.1, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Raw: 01:47:05

DVD technical information: