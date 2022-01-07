Premier Tech and Hugo Houle reunite

Premier Tech in Quebec has finally reached an agreement with Israel Start-Up Nation, the new team for cyclist Hugo Houle.

Starting in the 2022 season, the Start-Up Nation team in Israel will become Israel – Premier Tech. This announcement marks Premier Tech’s return to the highest level of cycling in the world.

At the end of 2021, Premier Tech privately announced the creation of the U23 development team.

This four-year agreement also aims to advance cycling in Canada.

Sylvan Adams, team owner and Israeli-Canadian businessman is happy with the association.

“With five of the six Canadians on the World Tour, Canada is the most represented on this team in this circuit. We can’t think of a better partner than Premier Tech, a Canadian company with international reach, as co-sponsor.”

Premier Tech will also be able to count on Hugo Houle and Jakob Fuglsang, as well as Steve Bauer as sporting director.

“It was our will and vision to find the right partnership and craft something solid for the long term,” said Jean Belanger. Communication seemed normal but discussions continued for a few weeks.

In the fall, the Quebec multinational prematurely relinquished ownership and sponsorship of the Astana cycling team, due to the actions of Alexander Vinokourov, sporting director.

In the wake of Premier Tech’s departure, cyclist Hugo Houle has also ended his association with the Kazakh team.

Premier Tech was initially in negotiations with coaching BikeExchange But the discussions were ultimately unsuccessful.