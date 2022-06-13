On a mission | Quebec Magazine

Luke Gilot, Partner, Consulting Services, at Mallette sencrl, has just returned from a five-day recruitment assignment in Tunisia where 16 partners have met together in different fields: welding, auto mechanics, plastics, arts and crafts, foundries, in order to convince these Tunisian workers come to work With us in Quebec companies whose labor needs are increasing. This cooperation agreement for the recruitment of Tunisian workers will allow Mallet clients to benefit from all pre-qualification services for the candidates in order to ensure quality in terms of skills and personality. Mallet will also assist these workers in obtaining work permits. on the picture, Albony Salehi (left) President and CEO of the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation Luke Gilot Signing an official cooperation agreement to recruit Tunisian workers.

50 years of Bonair

On May 28, in the presence of its employees, the company Bonair SD Quebec, which specializes in commercial air conditioning, refrigeration and heating, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1972 Michael RivardThe company moved to Louis Lévesque in 2006 with the addition of partners over the years. Then in 2012, Bonair acquired SD Refrigeration, which specializes in commercial and industrial refrigeration. Incorporated in 2015, the company, which is now called Bonair SD, has more than 40 service and installation technicians. In addition to this group, there are service departments (emergency 24/7), engineering and estimation (turnkey project) and accounting departments. In the photo, the Bonair SD team is shown with: From left to right: Matthew LevesqueAnd the Jimmy JaniFounder, Michael Revard, President Louis LevesqueAnd the Sonya HelotAnd the Luc SimardAnd the Sebastian Nadeau And the Matthew Gerrard.

outstanding merit

Kudos to M.eJean Mark Demers (Photo), Secretary General of the Quebec branch of the National Association of Federal Pensioners, who recently received the Gold Medal for Exceptional Merit while presenting the Quebec Vice Governor Medals. This gold medal is awarded by the Vice-Governor, The Honorable J. Michel Doyon, “In recognition of the exceptional achievements of a person or organization.” This medal is in recognition of the exceptional voluntary contribution of Mrs.e Demers for many years to defend the rights and interests of retirees and future retirees.

as a souvenir

June 13, 2002. Detroit Red Wings win 3 timese Stanley Cup in 6 years and 10e in their history by eliminating the Carolina Hurricane in five games. After the meeting, Scotty Bowman surprised everyone by announcing his retirement.

birthdays

Penny Oleksiak (photo), Canadian swimmer, Olympic champion in the 100 meters. Freestyle, in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and a triple medalist (silver and bronze) at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, aged 22…Marie Chantal LepageChef from Quebec (Hilton Quebec) …Mary Kate And the Ashley OlsenAmerican twins, TV stars, 36 years old…Glenn Michibataformer professional tennis player (1983-93), 60 years old…Jacques RojoQuebec former professional wrestler, 62.

Missing

June 13, 2021: Maurice Junkas (photo), 84, a writer from Quebec, who has distinguished the cultural landscape in Gaspe and elsewhere through his books, poems, paintings … 2019: Jerry Rochon69 years is considered a true sports encyclopedia… 2019: Pat Bolin75, Principal Owner of the Denver Broncos of the National Football League (NFL)… 2019: Shun What was83, is a Canadian actor who has appeared in more than 150 films, TV shows and theatrical… 2018: Ann Donovan56, American basketball player, double Olympic champion (1984, 1988) … 2015: Graham Lord72, British writer … 2014: Chuck Noll82, the coach who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl (NFL) wins… 2010: Paul Kazu80 years old, advisor to the QMJHL Administrators Manager… 2010: Jimmy Dean81, the American star of the 1960s song “Country” .. 2006: Claude Saint Jean, 54 years old. In 1972, he founded the Canadian Frederick Ataxia Society… 2006: John Horman84, who helped found QMJHL… 1998: Eric Tabarli66 years old, French navigator.