On the way to the thirteenth edition of Prix Format Libre

Media lunch now adopts a new evening format and becomes Free format, media event. For 25 years, rewarding marketing and communications professionals in the National Capital Region, this event presents an evening of competition that celebrates talent and creativity in all forms.
Composed of professionals from the world of communications and marketing, the jury holds a special place. Recognizing their important contributions to the world of communications, these experienced people will be divided into two categories: Contact Section And Build part. They will decide the highlights and winners and give them the prizes they deserve!
It is possible to apply now for one or more of these categories!
- Contact Section
- Anyone
- general professional
- general succession
- Free Formula Grand Prix (Professional Greetings)
- a company
- performance and communication
- Communication performance – event component
- Anyone
- Build part
- stickers campaign
- TV campaign
- radio campaign
- newspaper campaign
- web campaign
Registration deadline is September 30, 2021. This is an initiativeImedia Creative Company to take advantage of Centraide Quebec and Chaudière-Appalaches.
click here to submit your application.
