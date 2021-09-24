On the way to the thirteenth edition of Prix Format Libre

Media lunch now adopts a new evening format and becomes Free format, media event. For 25 years, rewarding marketing and communications professionals in the National Capital Region, this event presents an evening of competition that celebrates talent and creativity in all forms.

Composed of professionals from the world of communications and marketing, the jury holds a special place. Recognizing their important contributions to the world of communications, these experienced people will be divided into two categories: Contact Section And Build part. They will decide the highlights and winners and give them the prizes they deserve!

It is possible to apply now for one or more of these categories!

Contact Section Anyone general professional general succession Free Formula Grand Prix (Professional Greetings) a company performance and communication Communication performance – event component

Build part stickers campaign TV campaign radio campaign newspaper campaign web campaign



Registration deadline is September 30, 2021. This is an initiativeImedia Creative Company to take advantage of Centraide Quebec and Chaudière-Appalaches.

click here to submit your application.