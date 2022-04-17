Dominic Engled denounces unequal treatment of female politicians

And when you, as the leader of the official opposition, have to confront Prime Minister François Legault every day in Parliament, things will never improve.

This feminist outing, a true cry from the heart, comes from the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec, Dominique Englade, convinced that being a woman is far from the setbacks her party went through in free fall. Polling and the Prime Minister’s attitude towards it.

He’s a paternalistic person, that’s for sure. , she said of Mr. Legault during a lengthy interview with The Canadian Press in a Quebec café after a difficult week for his party. Thus, during the by-election in Marie-Victorian, on Monday, the PLQ had to settle for fifth place and a humiliating 7% of popular support.

Mrs. Englade did not appreciate Mr. Legault’s comment, on the evening of his party’s victory in Marie-Victorian, when he said that Quebecers did not like to see her. slime throwing In the CHSLD Herron dossier, dozens of elderly people died in appalling conditions during the first wave of the pandemic. We’ve come to the sewer! Then Mr. Legault, visibly annoyed by the Leader of the Official Opposition’s questions, said day after day.

Mrs. Engled believes the Prime Minister has crossed the mark and not given it. fair treatment of facts . Is she then patriarchal, transcendent, even sexual? definitely you answer.

we promise How many opposition leaders in the past 20 years have been treated as grumbling? while if she herself allows criticism of the government definitely, [on dira] Either she’s “aggressive” or “complaining.” rather than being seen as assertive or assertive.

It’s there, bias meaning in a different, more difficult, and negative outlook when it comes to a woman, she said, but she refuses to appear as a victim.

This position bothers her a lot, especially since she believes that she is still able to control herself in the National Assembly, convinced that she will not forgive the slightest slip, a clumsy word, and a rush of anger.

However, he sometimes gets angry when he hears certain thoughts about the prime minister, for example when he said in the Chamber of Deputies, in February, into a closed microphone, that the President of the National Assembly, François Paradis, had been from Quebec since he was a planner. On that day, she said she released some swear words but she swallowed up her anger. I decided to Don’t let anything appear In front of the media, he was sure that she would have gone through hysterics had she revealed the depths of her intellect. At the slightest outburst, she will pass to an aggressive person, which will annoy her.

She believes that Mr. Legault treats the men and women around him differently. Apparently it passes the towel more easily for men , she judges, referring to three women who have mobilized in the Cabinet since the start of CAQ’s term, Marie Chantal Chase, Sylvie Damore and Marie-Yves Proulx. No minister met the same fate, while some struggled.

She cites the case of the Minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, who was repeatedly rejected by the Ethics Commissioner but remains in office. I, I wouldn’t have done what Pierre Fitzgibbon did She did and remained a minister, says the former Minister of Economy in Couillard’s government, convinced that she would not be did not pass Because we do not accept that political women find themselves in troubled waters.

I have less room for error Politician, the liberal leader believes, is sure that women, unlike men, do not have Permit passage .

She says that to reverse this trend, we must do it everywhere Women political leadership and that snowballs are falling in all areas of society.

ideal woman syndrome

Knowing that they have no room for maneuver, female politicians are striving to be nothing short of perfection, notes the liberal leader.

She says that she, like many other women who have tried to make their mark in politics, is influenced by Syndrome of the No-Error: This is what I have .

Hence, he warned him in his interventions.

However, this reflex It limits you in all you can be, in all you can say, in the way you express yourself . In short, this It stops you from being who you normally are .

She also says she notices a split between person [qu’elle est] and perception people towards him. A gap between the public image and the real person.

However, it’s not entirely normal that every time I meet someone, that person’s comment is “It’s not that I understood you at all.”

As the election deadline approaches, the woman who has led her party for nearly two years intends to be more present on the ground to make people discover TRUE Dominic Engled to Voters.

The regions largely shunned the PLQ in 2018. They rely in particular on their charter of regions to win back the French-speaking vote by calling for greater decentralization of powers. The first announcement on this topic will be made on Thursday in Trois-Rivieres.

The liberal leader says she wants to return to the party’s core values, including economic development. Its vision will be to integrate economic development, wealth creation and the fight against climate change into a coherent whole.