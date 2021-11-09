The Government of Canada supports climate and air quality initiatives that will help developing countries reduce methane emissions

The environmentenvironmental issues

Glasgow, United Kingdom, November 9, 2021 / CNW / — Clean air is essential to our health, a thriving economy, and a healthy environment. The Government of Canada is committed to reducing short-lived climate pollutants, a major group of greenhouse gases and air pollutants that warm the climate and cause serious air quality problems, such as smog. These pollutants include black carbon, methane, ground ozone, and HFCs. Since they stay in the atmosphere for a shorter period of time than greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, reducing them could have beneficial short-term effects in combating climate change, while protecting human health.

His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Stephen GilboltToday, I announced that the Government of Canada will invest $10 million over five years in the Climate and Clean Air Alliance Trust Fund. The investment was announced at the Ministerial on Climate and Air Quality organized by the US President’s Special Envoy for Climate, John KerryMinister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in Ghana, KwakuAfriyie. Members pledged to step up their ambition and step up actions to combat threats to climate and air quality, with particular attention to reducing methane emissions.

Canada’s contribution will provide essential long-term support to further the Alliance’s mandate. The main thrusts of the alliance were outlined in the new 2030 strategy, which members agreed upon during the meeting. The Alliance’s work builds on national climate and air quality strategies to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants in key sectors.

During the meeting, Minister Guilbeault and coalition members expressed support for the Prime Minister’s global commitment on methane. Justin Trudeau and other leaders from around the world last week at COP26. Ministers commended the coalition’s leadership in advancing the goals related to this commitment. In addition, Ministers formally launched the Alliance’s Pilot Program on Methane, which will focus Alliance activities on this pollutant for a period of one year, in order to embody the global commitment made.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with the Alliance and its members. Reducing short-lived climate pollutants is an essential component of a comprehensive plan to combat climate change and implement the Climate Change Convention. Paris.

quotes

Reducing short-lived climate pollutants will have a direct impact on the air we breathe, and is one of the fastest and most economical ways to combat climate change. As a founding member of the Climate and Clean Air Alliance, Canada is proud to play a leading role in the development of the 2030 Alliance Strategy. We are pleased to join the international community in endorsing this strategy. Canada It is taking action to reduce short-lived climate pollutants, including methane, at home and around the world. I look forward to working with coalition partners to meet this challenge.

-L’honorable Stephen GilboltMinister of Environment and Climate Change

quick Facts

The Alliance is a voluntary partnership that brings together governments, intergovernmental organizations, companies, scientific institutions and civil society organizations committed to protecting the climate and improving air quality through actions aimed at reducing climate pollutants.

Canada co-chaired the 2016 coalition and has spent 23 million Canadian dollars on it so far.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and climate pollutant responsible for about 13% of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

Reducing methane emissions would reduce ozone formation and could prevent more than 200,000 premature deaths each year, hundreds of thousands of asthma emergency room visits and more than 20 million tons of crop lost annually by 2030.

On November 2, 2021, Canada signed the Global Methane Pledge, led by the United States and the European Union, which commits countries to a common goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent. 100 by 2030 compared to levels 2020. This Participation in the official la COP26 It now has the support of more than 100 members.

Participation in the official la It now has the support of more than 100 members. The Canadian government is also determined to develop a plan to reduce methane emissions across the Canadian economy and reduce methane emissions from oil and gas activities by at least 75 percent. 100 from 2012 levels by 2030. Canada It is the first and only country to support both the commitment and the 75% reduction target. 100 and Its approach will include regulation.

It is the first and only country to support both the commitment and the 75% reduction target. Its approach will include regulation. On November 3, the Government of Canada announced a $20 million investment in Montreal-based GHGSat, through Sustainable Development Technology Canada. This company will use the money to expand its fleet of high-tech satellites that are used to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from Earth’s orbit. Detection data from methane missions will be provided to the International Meteorological Observatory (IMEO) to help reduce methane missions worldwide.

Related links

