Dwayne Johnson, President of the United States?

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Johnson is still considering running for the presidency if that is what the Americans want.

The former wrestler-turned-actor first spoke about his political aspirations in a 2017 interview. But in a new interview with USA Today, he insisted that he still aims to land a one-day job at the White House.

Dwayne Johnson is currently promoting his autobiographical TV series “Young Rock,” in which he launched a presidential campaign in 2032.

I would consider running for president if that is what people want. I really mean it, and I’m not at all reckless in my answer. He said that the decision is up to the people.

Presently, “The Rock” is happy to dedicate his time and focus on his acting roles. But the 48-year-old comedian will remain watchful for any sign that might push him into a political career in the future.

“I will wait and listen. I will put my finger on the pulse of the country, and my ear on the ground.”

In 2017, Dwayne Johnson revealed that there was a “real possibility” for him to run for the presidency of the United States.