“One of my worst games” – Nick Suzuki

Anaheim | Nick Suzuki knows there’s pressure on his shoulders. Despite his 22-year-old, he should serve as one of the team’s offensive movers. After ten matches, he has yet to score and has had five assists. He gave the toughest analysis of his confrontation against the Ducks as he was left out of the scoresheet and won only 25% of his matches.

“I always put pressure on myself, I want to contribute. I always wanted to be an impact player. But today, that wasn’t the case. I wasn’t doing much. I would say it was one of my worst games. I am frustrated with my meeting. I have to play Better. “

– Nick Suzuki

Suzuki spoke his heart out in this small room at the Honda Center. When asked if he feels too much pressure on his shoulders, Number 14 gave the following response.

“I don’t think so. It’s not like I said I expected it to be a 100-point season this season. Not that. I’m realistic. I want to achieve achievable goals. I want to do everything to help the team win. I didn’t do it tonight. I have to I play better.”

– Nick Suzuki

CH has only two wins after ten matches. The team’s poor record weighs heavily on the morale of the players. Jake Evans wasn’t afraid to say it.

“This is one of the most difficult situations. We all want to win. We will find solutions, it is a matter of time. There is no man who does not give his best, we would have run into a wall for our teammates. Our meeting [samedi à Los Angeles] He made us realize that we remain a united team. “

– Jake Evans