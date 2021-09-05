Nate Risch wins the gold medal in the Paralympic baptism

His time of 3.58.92/100 was synonymous with Paralympian record. With a difference of more than four seconds between Rich and the silver medalist, Algerian Abdelkrim Kray, who finished the season ahead of Australian Dion Kenzi.

In the rain, Reese settled comfortably in the lead after a third of the race. The British Columbian was more than 50 meters ahead of his nearest pursuer.

At the end of the session, he did not hesitate to look behind him and on the giant screens to ensure the safety of his Paralympic title.

The 26-year-old is planning to add the 400m to his personal program for the Paris Games in 2024.

Another competing Maple Leaf representative, Liam Stanley, finished fifth, 3.19 seconds off the bronze. He won a silver medal in this event at the 2016 Rio Games.

Stanley spent the entire race in the pursuit group, but couldn’t outpace his peers in the final race to claim the second Paralympic medal of his career.

Class T38 combines semi-athletes with hypertonia, ataxia or athesis that impair coordination and balance.

Rene Fossil at the foot of the podium

Canadian Rene Fossil entered the discus competition in style. His first throw of 32.23 meters set a Paralympic record in the T37 class for just a few minutes.

The world record holder (37.83 metres), a mark obtained in June 2021 in Guelph, Fossil could not do better than his first throw and ended up at the foot of the podium in Tokyo.

The Ontarians also finished fourth at the Rio Games. At the 2019 World Championships, she won the bronze medal.

Renee Foessel a short distance from the podium in the discus

After two throws, China’s Na Mi was in first place. Then she retained her throne until the end of the ordeal. His fourth throw (38.50 metres) allowed him to set a world record in the T38.

His compatriot Yingli Li took the silver with a throw of 33.73 metres.

Mexican Rosa Carolina Castro Castro also scored 33.73 meters, but since her second throw was less than Yingle, she climbed to the third degree of the podium.

Canadian Jennifer Brown had a tougher day. Three of his six shots were canceled, while his best attempt of 27.57 yards earned him seventh.

Normando 6th in the 400m

Albertan Thomas Normando was at the back of the group throughout the 400m T37. However, he achieved speed in the last 100 metres, which allowed him to be the sixth sprinter to cross the finish line.

Moroccan Ayoub Al-Sadni dominated the race after 200 meters and set a world record with a time of 47.38 seconds. He was not forced by Brazilians Ruan Tomas de Moraes and Petrochio Ferreira dos Santos, who finished respectively in the second and third tiers.