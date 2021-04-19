One year after its launch, the Clubhouse platform was valued at 4 billion

(New York) Clubhouse, a platform that has provided voice-only chat rooms since March 2020, announced Sunday that it has completed a new fundraising campaign that Bloomberg said the company has valued at $ 4 billion.

France Media

The group clarified on its blog that it had already completed its fundraising in January to be able to “welcome more users”, “strengthen its infrastructure” and “support creators” in organizing face-to-face discussions.

“It has since grown much faster than we expected with the Clubhouse spreading around the world.”

Servers have struggled at times and the algorithms that were initially built are no longer adaptive, the company notes.

So she again asked investors to raise new donations, this time led by venture capital Andreasen Horowitz with the participation of the funds DST Global, Tiger Global and entrepreneur Elad Gill.

The company did not give details of the amounts involved, but the deal gave Clubhouse a valuation of nearly $ 4 billion, four times what it was in January, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources close to the negotiations.

Accessible by invitation only, the app allows you to listen to and sometimes participate in live discussions.

Taking advantage of the pandemic and the rise of celebrities like businessman Elon Musk, she has brought long conversations back into fashion, whether it’s investor questions and answers, a conversation with friends, or personal interviews.

Based in San Francisco, the Clubhouse was set up by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth via the startup Alpha Exploration.

Already simulated, Facebook secretly launched in early April a test phase for a new audio conferencing app, Hotline, while Twitter has been testing “Spaces” since December.