OnePlus Watch test: partially successful connected watch

OnePlus Watch comes with a mobile app. But the timing is a little tight. The app is not available on iOS for our testing, and only on Android via the APK provided by the manufacturer. In fact, the version available on the Google Play Store is only available in certain regions of the world, not in Europe at the moment.

Otherwise, the application is divided into three parts. The first is dedicated to health and collects the collected data in the form of tiles. We have to admit that the aesthetic work is successful and that we enjoy browsing this section for reference to your heart rate, sleep, SpO2, or stress data. Each tile can be run to provide more detail to the user.