Phoebe Waller Bridge Joins Upcoming Indiana Jones Team

British actress who made her mark on the series Fleabag, He will give the answer to Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga, which has no official title yet. However, its exact role has not been revealed.

In preparation, James Mangold (LoganAnd the Ford vs FerrariIt will replace Steven Spielberg, who takes over the first four films in the series centered around the character George Lucas created. First title in the series, Raiders of the Lost ArkIt dates back to 1981.

Spielberg will still be co-producer, along with Simon Emmanuel, Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy, and the soundtrack for the fifth film will be composed again by John Williams, who has been behind the saga’s iconic music from its inception.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won several Emmys Awards 2019, including Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series for her role in Comedy. FleabagWhich also earned him two Golden Globes.

The 35-year-old actress, who is also a director and screenwriter, is also part of the upcoming James Bond team of authors and authors, No time to die, Whose release has been postponed several times and is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2021.

Filming of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is set to begin this summer, on July 29, 2022.