Only one new case of COVID-19 in Bas-St-Laurent

The National Public Institute of Quebec reported one new person with COVID-19 in Bas-Saint-Laurent on June 12. Health authorities are now counting 40 active cases in Bas-Saint-Laurent, a statistic that has been declining since the day before.

The identified case is in an MRC in the Basque Country. Since yesterday, the number of hospitalized cases has decreased by one, and now stands at 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,943 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bas-Saint-Laurent, including 3,853 recoveries, or 40 more cases since last week.

The case from MRC in Bas-Saint-Laurent

Kamuraska: 672 cases

Rivière de Loup: 1,348 cases

Timiscoata: 388 cases

Basques: 207 cases (+1)

Rimouski Nigit: 818 cases

Arthritis: 178 cases

La Matane: 251 cases

Matabidia: 81 cases

National balance statement كشف

The latest data on the development of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Quebec shows 182 new cases for a total of 372,838, of which 1,970 are active. There are now 359,698 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec. 3 new deaths were recorded either one between June 5 and 10, one before June 5 and then the last on an unknown date, for a total of 11,170. The Department of Health and Social Services reported 227 hospital deaths, or a decrease of 17 compared to the previous day, including 59 people in intensive care, a number that remained stable compared to the previous day. 20,329 samples were taken on 10 June.