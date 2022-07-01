Ons Jabeur advances to Wimbledon, Maria Sakkari stops

In his first Wimbledon tournament, Barry couldn’t do much against Ons who packed the match into a short 68 minutes. The 19-year-old French had her first top 10 at Roland Garros in May, Czech Barbora Krejsikova, who has been visibly diminished by COVID-19. But at Wimbledon, there is nothing to be done against Jabeur.

Barry, who has reached the third round of a major for the second time in a row, after Roland Garros, has yet to win three consecutive championship matches on the main circuit.

For his part, Jaber, who has not conceded any set in three matches, will face in the next round the German Angelique Kerber (19) or the Belgian Elise Mertens (31) to try to find the only leading quarter-finalist. On the lawn, it was achieved last year.

Successful comeback of Venus Williams Venus Williams and partner Jimmy Murray triumphed in the mixed doubles to advance to the next round. The duo defeated Alija Rossolska and Michael Venus in three sets 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3. This is the first competition this year for Venus Williams, 42.

She played a good game, and it’s never easy to play against young talents like her Al-Tunisi commented after Barry left the court with a standing ovation.

The tournament started well, and I made good preparations for it in Berlin The 27-year-old Tunisian confirmed, referring to her second title on grass, which she won on June 19 in Germany, after the Birmingham title last year.

End of the cycle for scary

In addition, Greek Maria Skari, fifth in the world, was eliminated by German Tatiana Maria (103) 6-3, 7-5.

The 26-year-old has not made it past the third round on London grass in six matches, despite reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros and last year’s US Open, as well as the last 16 in Australia. 2020 and 2022.

For her part, Skari reached the knockout stages of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and will face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (17), who reached the last four at Wimbledon in 2018, a year after her title at Roland Garros.

Watson in front of his

Good things come to those who wait. Britain’s Heather Watson epitomized the old adage perfectly by winning her ticket to the Round of 16 in front of her family and winning a court for her case.

At 30, Watson, the world’s 121st player, reached the round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time by defeating Slovenian Kaja Jovan, seeded 62 on the WTA, in two sets of 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 .

Heather Watson celebrates her victory by throwing her wrist at the crowd. Photo: dpa via getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS

After the match, Watson admitted he was feeling a little nervous late in the second set. It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t make things a little fun It was launched recognizing the advantages of its competition.

She then invited spectators to come back to cheer her up by creating the same atmosphere for her next duel that she would go against with German Julie Niemeyer, 97th in the world.

See also Felix and Canada bow first Other singles results (third round): Jelena Ostapenko (LAT / No. 12) Defeated Irina Peugeot (Rome) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Defeated Irina Peugeot (Rome) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Julie Niemeyer (Germany) defeats Lesia Tsurenko (England) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

defeated Marie Bozkova (Czech Republic) Alison Riske (USA / #28) 6-2, 6-3

6-2, 6-3 Elise Mertens (BEL/No. 24) beats Angelique Kerber (GER / no 15) 6-4, 7-5

beats 6-4, 7-5 Caroline Garcia (France) defeated Zhang Shuai (China / No. 33) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5)

Dabrowski and Olmos in the third round

Ottawa player Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican Juliana Olmos advanced to the third round of women’s doubles with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Czech Teresa Martinkova.

Seeded third in doubles, Dabrowski and Olmos had the upper hand 4-3 at the break.

In particular, they took the serve of their opponents in the sixth game of the third inning, and took control 4-2.

Dabrowski and Olmos were victorious at the Madrid Open in May.

Their next competitors will be American Danielle Collins and Desira Krausek or Czech and Slovakian Mari Bozkova and Teresa Mihalikova, respectively.

with the Canadian press