Women’s soccer at the Tokyo Games: Canada will fight for the top

The Canadian women’s soccer team will play for the top spot in Division E on Tuesday in the group stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Against Great Britain, the representatives of the maple leaf can try to improve their position, they are the ones in second place by virtue of a 1 to 1 tie against the Japanese and a 2 to 1 gain at the expense of the Chileans.

“We absolutely want to win this game, get the points and advance to the next stage,” coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. With the knockout phase in mind we have to make sure our players are as comfortable as possible, but since we have a lot of depth in our squad I think that can give us a positive result against Great Britain.”

The Canadian team has won bronze in its last two Olympic games, in 2016 in Rio and in 2012 in London. She had also defeated the English when they were the hosts of this last competition, by a score of 2 to 0 in the quarter-finals.

In addition, the players do not intend to be spectators and intend to take their fate into their own hands, having a platform for defense.

“We knew every match in this tournament would be a battle and it would be more than that against Great Britain,” Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott said. Our team has many talented players, but we also need to stay connected as a team. We have to be ready to fight and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sinclair again

To repeat her exploits in years past, the squad will always be able to count on her captain, Kristen Sinclair. The 38-year-old scored a total of 187 maple leaf goals.

“It’s always an honor to represent Canada at the Olympics and I’m excited to be participating in my fourth games,” she told Soccer Canada last month. The Games have played an important role in the history of Canadian women’s football and I am ready to do whatever it takes to help the team get back on the podium and make history again. The formation is in good shape, we are hungry and ready.”

Canada is the only country in the world to reach the podiums in London and Rio in women’s soccer.

