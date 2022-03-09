Oppo offers the premium Enco X headphones for pre-orders for the Find X5 and X5 Pro smartphones

Oppo has just launched pre-orders for its new high-end smartphones Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. From March 9 to 23, the manufacturer is offering a gift package for every purchase of its new models.

For Find X5 Pro, the package consists of Enco X headphones, which we have Tested and RatedThe Watch Free connected watch, which provides sleep analysis and features a 1.64-inch Amoled HD display, AirVooc 50W inductive charger, and a Kevlar protective case. The set has a commercial value of 380 euros.

For the Find X5, the package consists of the Enco X earphones, the connected Watch Free, and the Kevlar protective case. The set has a commercial value of 300 euros.

Find X5 Pro retails for €1299.90, benefits from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, but also NPU chip X . silicon pair Dedicated to image processing. The device has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display (3216 x 1140 pixels), 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and a triple rear camera module co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Find X5 costs a little less – 999.90 euros – but it only has 8 GB of RAM and loses the five-axis optical stabilization of the main camera module. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 888 SoC processor, and a MariSilicon X chip.

Both smartphones will be available on March 24th.