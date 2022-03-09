NBA: Luguent Dort season ends with Thunder with a left shoulder injury

Tuesday March 8 2022 6:56 PM

(Update : Tuesday March 8, 2022 8:51 PM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday that the Quebec Logistics Tour season is over.

Dort underwent surgery to repair a tear in his left shoulder. According to Thunder, he should be ready to return to training before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Montreal North player has not stepped onto the field since February 12 in Chicago, collecting 31 points.

Dort has been a regular fixture in all 51 matches he has played this season. He had the same distinction as last season, starting in all 52 of his games. During this campaign, he averaged 17.2 points per game and spent just over 32 minutes on the field, on average.

Dort has had 139 NBA games over three seasons, all with Thunder.

He was signed by OKC after the 2019 draft. He was not selected at the Barclays Center, after shining with Arizona State.

The Thunder was 20-44 before hosting the Bucks on Tuesday.

Dort was the team’s top scorer in 17 games, including a four-game streak, from late January to early February. He had 130 three-pointers, soaring thunder. Additionally, his free throw success rate has increased from 74% to 84%, compared to the previous season. The captain of the team is Shay Gilgus Alexander of Ontario, who averages 24 points per game.