Option advisors are inviting travelers to request a refund from Air Canada

The federal government announced a $ 6 billion aid plan for Air Canada, which gives customers instant access to a $ 1.4 billion fund.

Eligible Customers are those who have purchased a non-refundable ticket for a flight on or after February 1, 2020, or later.

Several consumer protection organizations have called for concrete measures for months on end for travelers affected by the pandemic.

This represents, to clients, compensation ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the nature of the trip, Me Sylvie De Bellefeuille, attorney and budget advisor at Option consommateurs.

Clients who accept travel credits can opt for an Air Canada refund, and this also applies to credit in the form of Aeroplan Points. Quote from:I am Sylvie de Bellefeuille, attorney at Option Consommateurs

However, some groups fear that the announced amount does not cover all consumer refunds.

Other companies to come?

For me, De Bellefeuille, it is advisable that other airlines follow in the footsteps of Air Canada and West Jet, which was the first airline in Canada to offer refunds to their passengers.

And remember, the law does allow consumers to be compensated for a service they didn’t receive.

Air Canada customers can request refunds online at aircanada.com/refund (A new window) Until June 12, 2021.

Customers who made their reservations through a travel agency should contact their agent directly.