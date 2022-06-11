Option One: Anatomy of the Three Possible Targets of CH

As time progresses, it becomes clear that three specific possibilities find themselves at the center of Canadian leaders’ final discussions regarding the first public selection for the 2022 draft.

We’re talking center Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenac in the Ontario Junior League, winger Juraj Slavkowski, TBS Turco in the SM-liiga and hub Logan Cooley, of the U.S. Development Program.

On the occasion of a Twitter poll conducted Thursday, journalist Anthony Martineau, out of curiosity, asked people about their choice among the three skaters mentioned above.

The results were clear, with 80% of 4,000 participants indicating their support for Shane Wright’s candidacy.

Martino then followed up with three more investigations where people asked how often they’ve seen Wright, Slavkowski and Cooley play this season, explaining that it “should be a full game and not just the highlights.”

The result: About 75% of respondents admitted that they had seen these players play only three or fewer times in the past 12 months.

“These results do not surprise me,” Anthony Martino first launched, passing through the “JiC” range.

“People lead busy lives and coherent routines. It is completely normal for Scouts Not be among their primary interests.

“But when I see that Wright has 80% support and that I understand that three out of four people who have seen the top three of this draft play less than three times this year, I think we have to go there with an update. Positive point: Regardless of the choice of CH in the next replay (Ben Wright, Slavkowski or Cooley) is very likely to improve the club dramatically in the coming years.

“These three players have great qualities both on and off the ice. They don’t find themselves at the top of their antiquity for nothing.”

Three different players, but full of talent

Martino, at this time, began his full analysis of the three contenders for the first selection. Having covered the NHL Combine in Buffalo, he was able to meet them all face to face and get to know their personalities.

Shane Wright

on the ice :

“Elite wrist shot, great vision of the game and static impact at 200 feet. His decision making is also a huge strength in his condition.

Desk:

“The guy arrived 15 minutes ago during our interview at the Combine. He has a winner/halo attitude and he’s extremely professional. He’s also resourceful and very comfortable in front of the cameras and that’s so important in Montreal.

Juraj Slavkovsky

on the ice :

“Brutal size, very good hands and results in many ways, whether with a good wristlet shot or ease in tight spaces.”

Desk:

“As confident as possible, very comfortable. He is charismatic and plays with the camera. He joked a few times in a language that was not his. It’s really something to consider, in my opinion.”

Logan Cooley

on the ice :

“Very fast and dynamic. He has a stealth hand and a very precise throw.

Desk:

“Very different from Wright and Slavkovsky. He is calm and composed, even slightly intimidated by the media. But this could always change in the next few years. However, he is very competitive and strict in training. During bike tests at Combine, he never wanted to give in to his five opponents. He wanted at all costs to be the last to leave his bike and that’s what he did. He impressed the recruits a lot with his stamina.