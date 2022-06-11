HTC announces the launch of the Viverse phone for the end j

This page was translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.

(Pocket-lint) – HTC plans to hold a media event in June to launch a new mobile device with potential AR/VR experience and Viverse integration. Here’s everything you need to know. Sure, details are scant at this point, but bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest information.

HTC posted a teaser on Twitter for an upcoming phone that is set to debut at a launch event on June 28, 2022. There are no further details about the event or the mobile device, except that, as HTC announced at MWC 2022, the phone will have metaverse functions. Pocket-lint will update this guide when new information becomes available.

HTC will likely broadcast its Viverse event live YouTube. The event video will be included at the top of this page as soon as it’s officially available.

In early 2022, HTC announced its response to Facebook’s metaverse, diverse, allowing you to connect with others through VR chat, host meetings in Engage, collaborate in Vive Sync, attend 3D virtual reality parties, and more. Then, at MWC 2022, HTC said it was working on a flagship phone that would work with the metaverse.

Today, HTC is believed to be gearing up to launch this mobile device, sharing an invitation on Twitter that features a phone-shaped silhouette along with the Viverse logo.

The phone is likely to offer augmented reality, virtual reality experience, and some sort of time on HTC’s open source metaverse platform, Viverse. Reports also speculated whether it will have blockchain features like HTC Exodus. Not much is known at this time, as there haven’t been many leaks yet.

However, HTC is clearly ready to share more about Viverse and is likely to reveal a device in June.

Written by Maggie Tillman.