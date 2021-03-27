Oscar Brokeback Mountain Award-winning screenwriter Larry McMortry dies

Larry McMertry passed away last night, March 25, [à la suite] Stopping the heart Amanda Lundberg said.

Writer He was surrounded by the loved ones he lived with, including his writing partner Diana Osana, his wife Norma Fey, and their three dogs. She said in a press release. His son, pop singer James McCormortrey and grandson were present alongside the artist, who will be buried in his hometown of Texas.

Larry McMertree in 2006 co-starred with Diana Osana for the film’s screenplay Secret de Brokeback Mountain, Adapted from a short story by Annie Brolux, in which the Texas writer revisits the West, his favorite genre, through the prism of the gay love story between two cowboys.

This new theme impressed the audience and the film was a huge success in theaters, receiving an Oscar for Best Director and a nomination in the Best Feature Film category.

qualified to Flaubert of the Great Plains By one of its editors, Larry McMortry wrote about thirty novels, including his success Lonely pigeon, And more than forty scenarios.

His version Knight, to pass It was exposed to the public in the early 1960s and was adapted for the title cinema Wildest of all (Hood). The film stars Paul Newman and Patricia Neal.

The themes of cowboy and rural America were still present in his novel. Last session, That Macmertry had adapted to serve as the script for the movie of the same name (View the last image In English). This feature film, directed by Peter Bogdanovich in 1971, earned a nomination for an Academy Award.

Cinephiles found him shortly after thanks to his novel Tender emotions, Again suitable for cinema. With the same title as the book (Terms of endearment In English), this film, in which she played Shirley MacLean, Jack Nicholson and Debra Winger, won the Academy Award for Best Feature Film.

Passionate about books, the writer opened in the late 1980s one of the largest independent bookstores in the United States in the small town of Archer City, Texas.