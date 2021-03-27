Page “Say your name” to defend its identity

Managers of the “Dis son nom” list, which has been published on the Internet since July 2020 regarding the identity of the alleged assailants, is challenging the Quebec Supreme Court decision requiring them to disclose their identity, as well as the identity of the whistleblowers, of plaintiff Jean-Francois Marquez.

Henri Owlet Vizina

Journalism

“For a long time, victims of sexual misconduct faced many barriers in our society, thus preventing the victims from recovering and the arrival of major changes,” the group said Friday in a statement, which had 30 days to appeal the case.

Remember, Montrealer Jean-François Marquis is suing the authors of the “Dis son nom” page in civil proceedings. His name is on this list, which includes about 1,500 suspected attackers.

He particularly scolded them because no steps were taken to obtain his version of the facts. He’s asking the page’s designers to pay $ 50,000 in damages and is asking for their identity to be revealed in the context of the lawsuit.

Identity in question

Former forensic painter Delphine Bergeron is one of two women behind the list. She voluntarily revealed her identity in September 2020 as part of a press interview duty. The second official, however, does not want to know. She was granted the right to remain anonymous, and court documents showed her under the initials of AA, but the court objected.

“Given that the defendants specifically intend to prove the validity of the culpability formulated by the alleged victim (victims) of Mr. Marquez, it is clear that the latter must know who is accusing him of any gesture. Depriving him of this information is equivalent to denying him his right to respond to the defense.” , He had supported Judge Catherine A. Devosis in early March.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered the page’s designers to give the content of all denunciations received to the complainant, and then inform him of the identity and exchanges with the person or persons they claim to be his victims. .

For its part, “Dis son nom” organization, through its press release, responded that the wave of condemnation last summer “shows that there is still a lot of work to be done” in order to “protect potential victims” and provide “community awareness”. With the aim of liberating the voices of these victims.

According to officials, it was the lack of administrative capacity due to legal action that forced the page to “pause processing denunciations” on social networks. “More than 1,000 denunciations await treatment,” he argues. Originally, the “Dis son nom” page was created last July, in the wake of the #moiaussi movement.

With Alice Gerrard Boss, La Presse