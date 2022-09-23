Ottawa and Gatineau will walk for the climate

this is climate strike It will start at Confederation Park in Ottawa and near the Maison du citoyen in Gatineau, To protest the government’s inaction on the climate crisis Write the organizers in a press release.

In Ottawa, the rally is scheduled to kick off at noon at Confederation Park opposite Ottawa City Hall. In Gatineau, participants will gather at 12:30 p.m. at the fountain in Portage Park, behind the Maison du citoyen. Thereafter, the two convoys will march to meet at Parliament House at 2 p.m.

Friday for the future Ottawa says it expects at least 1,000 participants.

In an interview with Radio Canada on Friday morning, Climat Go spokeswoman Genevieve Tremblay Rasset said she expects, for her part, “between 1,000 and 1,500 people.” She agreed, however, that it was difficult to predict a number due to the large number of regulators on both sides of the Ottawa River.

We have promoted on social networks and posters, and there will also be community organizations and unions that will join us.

In Gatineau, the Société de l’Outaouais will not charge for buses between 10am and 4pm, and some schools, as well as the Cégep de l’Outaouais, have decided to cancel classes to allow students to participate.

Impact on the vote

Strike organizers are calling All levels of government to dramatically reduce emissions and implement Just Transition #Leave no one behind .

Among its demands, Climat GO in particular asks Huge taxes on wealth and massive reinvestment in the social safety net, in order to ensure decent living conditions for all Dr Integrate the fight against the climate crisis into all decisions taken at the municipal, provincial, federal and economic levels From Decarbonizing the economy and housing, to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels Based on Ban fossil fuels by 2030 .

In Gatineau, the organization wants Curbing new natural gas connections in buildings and converting buildings to clean energy Beside’ Investing heavily in active transport and public transport in the region, as well as in electrification of transport .

He also wants to be Preserving the natural environments of oases To ensure equitable access to nature, water bodies and green spaces, particularly for the most vulnerable population groups.

On the eve of the Quebec provincial elections and the municipal elections in Ottawa, it’s time to come together again and show the urgency of taking action on climate change. the organizers fired. Climate events, including current heat waves, regularly remind us that weather disruptions have begun and will intensify.

Friday for the future Ottawa also invites residents of the federal capital To vote for the climate in the upcoming municipal elections .

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) regional executive vice president, Alex Silas, is scheduled to give a speech at Confederate Park before the rally.